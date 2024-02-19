Russians drop air bombs on Vilkhuvatka, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring woman
Monday, 19 February 2024, 19:50
The Russian forces struck the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on 19 February, injuring a woman.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At about 17:00 Russian occupiers struck the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district with guided air aviation bombs. Two private houses have been destroyed, 10 more have been damaged.
A woman has been rescued from under the rubble and is now receiving medical aid."
