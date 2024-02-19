Man dies in hospital after being wounded in Friday attack on Vovchanski Khutory
The number of casualties of the Russian attack on the village of Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast on 16 February has risen by one after a wounded man died in hospital.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote from Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration: "Unfortunately, a 50-year-old resident of the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district, who sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy attack on the village on 16 February, died in hospital today."
Details: The man was reportedly in serious condition.
Background:
Russian forces bombarded the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast with artillery at around 12:20 on 16 February. It was reported earlier that a 52-year-old man was killed and another civilian was injured.
