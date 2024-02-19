All Sections
Man dies in hospital after being wounded in Friday attack on Vovchanski Khutory

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 February 2024, 12:57

The number of casualties of the Russian attack on the village of Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast on 16 February has risen by one after a wounded man died in hospital.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration: "Unfortunately, a 50-year-old resident of the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district, who sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy attack on the village on 16 February, died in hospital today."

Details: The man was reportedly in serious condition.

Background:

Russian forces bombarded the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast with artillery at around 12:20 on 16 February. It was reported earlier that a 52-year-old man was killed and another civilian was injured.

