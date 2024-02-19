Biden willing to meet with House speaker to discuss Ukraine aid bill

US President Joe Biden has stated that he is willing to meet with Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, to discuss a bill which includes aid for Ukraine among other things.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Biden told journalists that he would "be happy to meet with him, if he has anything to say".

Biden added that he thinks the Republicans who are opposing support for Ukraine are making a big mistake.

Last week the US Senate approved the beleaguered bill on additional national security funding, including aid for Ukraine. The most controversial issue – measures on the southern border to deter migration – has been removed from the bill.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has made it clear that he does not want to submit the bill for voting without the southern border measures, even though he noted that the full compromise bill stood no chance in the House of Representatives if it were approved in the Senate. The House has gone on recess until the end of February.

Johnson is reported to want a personal meeting with US President Joe Biden before continuing to work on the bill.

