Withdrawal from Avdiivka is not a disaster, Russians paid a high price for it – top military official

The situation at the front remains difficult after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, but it is not catastrophic.

Source: Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksii Danilov on the air of Ukrainska Pravda.Pidsumky ("Results")

Quote: "In February 2022, we were also on the defensive when the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation began, and today people start saying that the situation is catastrophic, but first of all, we should not overblow such things. Every day of war is difficult and hard. And there is no need to draw difficult conclusions as well.

Advertisement:

Yes, the situation is difficult. We recognise this. There are problems with the means of destruction. Unfortunately, there are an insufficient number of them on the territory of our country, but we believe that this situation may change in the near future."

Details: Danilov also said that the Russian occupation of Avdiivka was very costly for the invaders. "The manoeuvres carried out by our military are high-class. As for the Russians, this settlement (Avdiivka – ed.) was very precious for them. They lost a huge number of their military there, they lost a huge amount of equipment," he said.

Danilov emphasised that he did not see "anything catastrophic" in the manoeuvre of the Ukrainian military.

Background:

On 17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from the town of Avdiivka.

Support UP or become our patron!