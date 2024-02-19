All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Withdrawal from Avdiivka is not a disaster, Russians paid a high price for it – top military official

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 19 February 2024, 21:59
Withdrawal from Avdiivka is not a disaster, Russians paid a high price for it – top military official
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The situation at the front remains difficult after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, but it is not catastrophic.

Source: Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksii Danilov on the air of Ukrainska Pravda.Pidsumky ("Results")

Quote: "In February 2022, we were also on the defensive when the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation began, and today people start saying that the situation is catastrophic, but first of all, we should not overblow such things. Every day of war is difficult and hard. And there is no need to draw difficult conclusions as well.

Advertisement:

Yes, the situation is difficult. We recognise this. There are problems with the means of destruction. Unfortunately, there are an insufficient number of them on the territory of our country, but we believe that this situation may change in the near future."

Details: Danilov also said that the Russian occupation of Avdiivka was very costly for the invaders. "The manoeuvres carried out by our military are high-class. As for the Russians, this settlement (Avdiivka – ed.) was very precious for them. They lost a huge number of their military there, they lost a huge amount of equipment," he said.

Danilov emphasised that he did not see "anything catastrophic" in the manoeuvre of the Ukrainian military.

Background:

On 17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from the town of Avdiivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DanilovRussia
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Danilov
Ukraine's Security and Defence Council tells allies not to fear Russia, or "war will be lost"
An unconstitutional mobilisation bill would be almost impossible to adopt – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary
National Security Council Secretary explains how Ukraine will act in conditions of Western support delay
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: