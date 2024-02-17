All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 February 2024, 02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
Avdiivka. Photo: Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from the town of Avdiivka.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook; Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group

Quote from Syrskyi: "Based on the operational situation that has developed around Avdiivka, and to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I made a decision to withdraw our units from the city and move to defence on more advantageous positions."

Advertisement:

"We are taking measures to stabilise the situation and maintain our positions."

"We will liberate Avdiivka anyway."

Details: Tarnavskyi noted that the Ukrainian military "left Avdiivka to pre-prepared positions following an order received".

Previously: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, reported that heavy fighting was continuing in Avdiivka as of 21:00 on 16 February, with a fire burning at the Avdiivka Coke Plant caused by Russian strikes yet to be extinguished.

Earlier, Tarnavskyi said that as of 13:00 (Kyiv time) on 16 February, the Russians had not blocked a single Ukrainian unit in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The operation to defend the city was ongoing.

Tarnavskyi also stated that Ukraine’s forces had moved away from Zenit, a key defence position in the south of Avdiivka, to save lives and improve the operational situation. The troops were currently regrouping and strengthening their ranks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out that, with regard to the Russian army's attempt to capture Avdiivka, he had asked the military leadership to put the lives of Ukraine's defenders first.

Background:

  • John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, stated there was a risk of Russian forces capturing the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast due to the lack of sufficient weapons among Ukrainian defenders.
  • Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analysed the actions of Russian invaders conducting a tactical manoeuvre through Avdiivka, highlighting their inability to carry out a successful operational encirclement or envelopment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivkawar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Avdiivka
Ukrainian troops conduct relatively controlled withdrawal from Avdiivka – ISW
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
Avdiivka Coke Plant still on fire, several Ukrainian soldiers captured
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: