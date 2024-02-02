All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 830 Russian soldiers, destroying 46 artillery systems and missile boat in one day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 February 2024, 08:14
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 830 Russian soldiers, destroying 46 artillery systems and missile boat in one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on the Russians in its war of liberation, and have killed over 800 Russian soldiers and destroyed 46 artillery systems, 19 armoured combat vehicles and a missile boat over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 387, 060 (+830) military personnel;
  • 6,331 (+9) tanks;
  • 11,792 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,274 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 978 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 663 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,146 (+5) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,847 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 24 (+1) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,316 (+49) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,470 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Russia
US State Department on Putin's "demilitarised zone": Russia can start first
Russians launch 25 Shahed UAVs, 11 of them shot down, 7 "locationally lost" − General Staff
Putin begins implementing long-term plans in occupied territories – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: