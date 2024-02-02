All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch 24 Shahed UAVs, 11 of them shot down, 7 "locationally lost" − General Staff

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 February 2024, 07:59
Russians launch 24 Shahed UAVs, 11 of them shot down, 7 locationally lost − General Staff
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Russian forces launched 25 attack drones in Ukraine on the night of 1-2 February, almost half of which the air defence forces managed to destroy.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the Russian invaders attacked again, using 25 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel destroyed 11 enemy drones."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the Air Force clarified that the Russians launched 24 Shahed drones from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and from Chauda Cape in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Quote: "The strike was directed at critical infrastructure targets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The military assets and personnel of the Air Force, acting jointly with the air defence troops of Ukraine's Defence Forces, have destroyed 11 enemy UAVs within the territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv oblasts."

Details: The Air Force also added that at least 7 Shahed drones did not reach their targets and were "locationally lost."

Background:

  • Late in the evening on 1 February, Russian troops launched attack drones from the south over Ukraine.
  • Explosions were heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih on the night of 1-2 February.
  • A Ukrenergo substation has suffered damage as a result of a Russian night drone attack, leaving residential and industrial consumers of the city of Kryvyi Rih without electricity and more than 100 workers stranded underground due to a power outage at two mines.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Shahed drone
Russian drones hit infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast at night
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
Russian Shahed drones attack warehouses and shop in Mykolaiv Oblast: security guard wounded – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: