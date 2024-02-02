Canada and Ukraine create international coalition to bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Canada and Ukraine will form an international coalition to help bring back children who have been forcibly taken from occupied territories to other occupied regions or Russia.

Source: This was announced at a joint briefing in Kyiv by Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Quote: "The significance of having children back cannot be overstated. This is a question about our humanity. Therefore, later today, Canada and Ukraine will launch a new international coalition to bring back Ukrainian children," said Mélanie Joly.

Advertisement:

According to Joly, many countries will collaborate within the framework of this mechanism to ensure the protection of these children's rights.

"The minister's personal commitment to this issue, as well as Canada's, exemplifies leadership in human rights protection. The proposed mechanism by Canada is effective, and we hope that countries will actively participate in efforts to bring back our children," said Dmytro Kuleba.

Mélanie Joly also mentioned that Ottawa has already provided Kyiv with CA$9.5 billion in aid, with CA$2.4 billion coming in the form of military assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!