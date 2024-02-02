All Sections
Bulgaria starts sending Ukraine 100 armoured personnel carriers from its warehouses

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 23:54
Photo: Todor Tagarev

Bulgaria has begun sending 100 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine from the warehouses of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The agreement on delivering them was signed last year.

Source: European Pravda referring to Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev

Details: The photos of the APCs were signed by the Minister: "The operation is ongoing. The Ministry of Defence supports the process of providing Ukraine with APCs from the Ministry of Internal Affairs".

Tagarev did not specify when the photos were taken, or any other details of the shipment. Last month, he claimed that transporting the APCs would be expensive, so Bulgaria was looking for Ukraine's allies to fund the operation.

 
PHOTO: TODOR TAGAREV

In November 2023, Bulgaria's National Assembly ratified an intergovernmental agreement between Sofia and Kyiv that regulated the supply of 100 written off armoured personnel carriers from the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Bulgarian side claimed that even without the ratification of the agreement, it was possible to transfer the first APCs last autumn.

As previously reported, the APCs have been in the warehouse of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs since the 1980s. This is the first time that the Bulgarian side has handed over armoured vehicles to Kyiv directly, rather than through intermediaries, as it had done before.

