Russia deploys aircraft less after suffering extensive aircraft losses – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine’s Air Force has said that after Ukraine had shot down a number of Russian military aircraft, Russia has been deploying aircraft less frequently.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our experience suggests that after Russian planes are downed and destroyed, the occupiers do not dare come closer – this is the case across the northern, southern, and eastern fronts. The closer the aircraft armed with guided bombs approach, the farther those bombs can reach into our defences."

Details: Ihat also said that Russian forces understand that they are within the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defences’ reach "and don’t act as boldly as before".

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted and destroyed two Russian aircraft on 19 February, a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter jet.

On the morning of 17 February, Ukrainian Air Force units shot down three Russian aircraft on the Eastern front: two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet.

Russia acknowledged the loss of only one warplane. At the same time, Mykola Oleshchuk provided evidence to refute Russia's lies.

