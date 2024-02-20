All Sections
Russia deploys aircraft less after suffering extensive aircraft losses – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 09:53
Photo: Air Force of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force has said that after Ukraine had shot down a number of Russian military aircraft, Russia has been deploying aircraft less frequently.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our experience suggests that after Russian planes are downed and destroyed, the occupiers do not dare come closer – this is the case across the northern, southern, and eastern fronts. The closer the aircraft armed with guided bombs approach, the farther those bombs can reach into our defences."

Details: Ihat also said that Russian forces understand that they are within the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defences’ reach "and don’t act as boldly as before".

Background:

