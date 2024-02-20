Zelenskyy and his wife commemorate Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv – photo, video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, together with his wife Olena, have honoured the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes [people who were killed during the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity – ed.] at the memorial cross at the site of the activists' deaths in central Kyiv.

Source: press service of the President's office; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy lit grave candles near the memorial cross at the site of the activists' deaths on the Alley Named After the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred in central Kyiv.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

People installed the cross in March 2014 at the site where participants in the Revolution of Dignity were shot. In the future, it is intended to become part of the National Memorial Complex of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes – the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Representatives of diplomatic institutions also took part in the commemoration ceremony.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, Ukraine commemorates the feat of the Heavenly Hundred. We remember the ability of Ukrainians to win their freedom. We remember that no adversary can break our unity. We remember Ukrainians' boundless dedication, which has made history.

Ten years ago, Ukrainians decided once and forever that we will not live in any nation other than one aligned with Europe.

All of this motivated people to fight ten years ago. All of this is still motivating us today. Defending our land. Defending our freedom. Defending our tomorrow. Defending our Ukraine."

For reference: The Day of Remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes is celebrated annually on 20 February in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 69/2015 dated 11 February 2015 On Honouring the Feats of the Participants of the Revolution of Dignity and Perpetuating the Memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes.

