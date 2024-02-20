Navalny's death: Putin promotes Russian deputy chief jailer

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promoted Valery Boyarinev, First Deputy Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, to the rank of Lieutenant General of the Internal Service, three days after reports emerged of the Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s death in prison.

Source: Radio Svoboda; ВВС; Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii

Quote: "The decree on (Boyarinev's) promotion was signed on 19 February, three days after the opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s death in the [penal] colony."

Advertisement:

Details: From open sources, it is known that Boyarinev held the rank of lieutenant general in 2022 when he was appointed as the First Deputy Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.

Boyarinev personally issued orders to restrict Navalny's rights. In particular, during a court hearing in July 2023, it was revealed that Boyarinev sent an order to VK-6 in Vladimir Oblast, where the opposition politician was then held, to limit the amount of money Navalny could spend on food in prison.

In addition to Boyarinev, three more employees from the Federal Penitentiary Service, as well as dozens of employees from other agencies, received promotions from Putin.

Background:

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp.

Navalny had been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.

In December, the opposition leader was transferred to Correctional Facility No. 3, known as Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.

After the Russian authorities announced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in prison, his wife Yulia accused President Vladimir Putin of murder and promised to carry on her husband's struggle.

Support UP or become our patron!