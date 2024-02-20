All Sections
Police posts footage of blown up car of Ukrainian Volunteer Army – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 February 2024, 16:31
The National Police of Ukraine has posted photos and videos of a vehicle blown up by unknown individuals in Odesa Oblast the day before. Two members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Albert and Natalia Kruchynin, were injured in the explosion.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The couple was hospitalised with various injuries.

Investigators of the Main Investigative Department in Odesa Oblast added information about the attempted premeditated murder of two persons, committed in a way dangerous for the lives of many people, to the United Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

Such crimes are punished with an imprisonment for the period from 10 to 15 years or life in prison.

Reportedly, the police are conducting a series of investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing all circumstances of the crime and the identity of the persons involved in it.

