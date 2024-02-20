Zelenskyy to hold first meeting with Servant of the People faction since start of full-scale war

On 21 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will convene the first meeting with members of the Servant of the People faction since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Servant of the People faction

Details: The source said that the faction has been asking for such a meeting since last year, but Zelenskyy did not have time for it.

At the meeting, they plan to talk about the situation in the country in general. There is no specific topic.

MPs in the faction group chat are voting for questions to ask the president. The ten questions that get the most votes will be presented for Zelenskyy's consideration.

