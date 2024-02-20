G7 leaders to discuss war in Ukraine and adopt joint declaration

The first meeting of the G7 leaders in 2024 will be held via video conference on 24 February, which marks the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to the meeting.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the information from Italian G7 leadership

Quote: "A joint declaration will be adopted at the end of the meeting."

Details: Reportedly, Georgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister, will host the meeting.

Background:

On 1 January, Italy started presiding in the G7, replacing Japan.

Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine would remain one of the key priorities during his country’s presidency in the G7 in 2024.

