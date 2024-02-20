All Sections
G7 leaders to discuss war in Ukraine and adopt joint declaration

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 17:38
G7 leaders to discuss war in Ukraine and adopt joint declaration
Photo: Getty Images

The first meeting of the G7 leaders in 2024 will be held via video conference on 24 February, which marks the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to the meeting.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the information from Italian G7 leadership

Quote: "A joint declaration will be adopted at the end of the meeting."

Details: Reportedly, Georgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister, will host the meeting. 

Background:

  • On 1 January, Italy started presiding in the G7, replacing Japan.
  • Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine would remain one of the key priorities during his country’s presidency in the G7 in 2024.

