US supports Zelenskyy's statement on pressure on media – US Ambassador

The United States is following the recent cases of persecution of journalists in Ukraine and has taken note of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling pressure on the media unacceptable.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, in a comment to journalists in Kyiv on 20 February, reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink said that the United States is monitoring cases of persecution of journalists, including the scandal of bugging the editorial board of the investigative journalism project Bihus.info.

"Free media is the foundation of a free society. Ukraine is on its way to the EU and NATO, and free media should be part of this path," she said.

"We have heard statements from the President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] that he considers pressure on the media unacceptable. We welcome that statement, and I think it's incredibly important for the media," the US ambassador added.

Background: On 16 January, a video was leaked online showing employees of the Bihus.Info investigative project supposedly using drugs in a hotel in Kyiv Oblast. The journalists reported illegal bugging.

Bihus.Info conducted their own investigation and announced on 5 February that they had identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to monitor the team. It was the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Security Service officially stated that they had made certain personnel decisions because of the illegal bugging of journalists. Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service, met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and promised to protect freedom of speech.

