All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bulava drones strike Russians' warehouses, causing damage – video

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 21:05
Bulava drones strike Russians' warehouses, causing damage – video
Screenshot: video Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Attack drone operators from the Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit nine units of Russian equipment in one day, striking warehouses on the Tavriia front.

Source: Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Bulava attack drone operators from the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the Presidential Brigade on the Tavriia front hit:

Advertisement:
  • two S60 anti-aircraft artillery systems
  • two T-72 tanks
  • a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle
  • a Terminator armoured combat vehicle
  • a GAZelle truck 
  • two Ural armoured vehicles loaded with ammunition.

Quote: "And all this in just one workday!

The Russians had likely gathered the equipment for an offensive, but our pilots tracked it and hit it using drones. The occupiers had hidden the vehicles in warehouses, but the drones found the equipment even there.

Just watch how skilfully the operator flies a drone into the warehouses, detects the targets and methodically strikes them one after another. What skill!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
war
Russians attack Kramatorsk, injuring three people – photo
Russians hit civilian car with kamikaze drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing farm workers
50 combat clashes over last day, most attacks on Marinka front – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: