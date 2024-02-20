Bulava drones strike Russians' warehouses, causing damage – video

Attack drone operators from the Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit nine units of Russian equipment in one day, striking warehouses on the Tavriia front.

Source: Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Bulava attack drone operators from the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the Presidential Brigade on the Tavriia front hit:

Advertisement:

two S60 anti-aircraft artillery systems

two T-72 tanks

a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle

a Terminator armoured combat vehicle

a GAZelle truck

two Ural armoured vehicles loaded with ammunition.

Quote: "And all this in just one workday!

The Russians had likely gathered the equipment for an offensive, but our pilots tracked it and hit it using drones. The occupiers had hidden the vehicles in warehouses, but the drones found the equipment even there.

Just watch how skilfully the operator flies a drone into the warehouses, detects the targets and methodically strikes them one after another. What skill!"

Support UP or become our patron!