All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kramatorsk, injuring six people – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 20 February 2024, 23:00
Russians attack Kramatorsk, injuring six people – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

The Russians attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 20 February. Two explosions rang out, and six people were injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Today at about 20:00, two explosions rang out in the city – the Russians struck an industrial zone and a residential area.

Advertisement:

So far three people are known to have been injured and numerous residential buildings have been damaged. The final consequences of the attack are being established."

Updated at 22:56: The local prosecutor's office has reported that the number of casualties has risen to six.  

Quote: "On 20 February 2024, at around 20:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk. The munitions hit a residential area of the city. As a result of the enemy attack, four employees of a utility company aged 43, 48, 56 and 58 were injured. They were at work at the time of the attack.

A 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who were walking down the street past the building were also injured."

Details: According to the prosecutors, one person is likely to be under the rubble.

 
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram
 
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kramatorskexplosionwar
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Kramatorsk
Russian attack on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk: two more bodies found in rubble – photo, video
Another body retrieved from rubble in Kramatorsk – a 23-year-old man
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: