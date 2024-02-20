Russians attack Kramatorsk, injuring six people – photo

The Russians attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 20 February. Two explosions rang out, and six people were injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Today at about 20:00, two explosions rang out in the city – the Russians struck an industrial zone and a residential area.

Advertisement:

So far three people are known to have been injured and numerous residential buildings have been damaged. The final consequences of the attack are being established."

Updated at 22:56: The local prosecutor's office has reported that the number of casualties has risen to six.

Quote: "On 20 February 2024, at around 20:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk. The munitions hit a residential area of the city. As a result of the enemy attack, four employees of a utility company aged 43, 48, 56 and 58 were injured. They were at work at the time of the attack.

A 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who were walking down the street past the building were also injured."

Details: According to the prosecutors, one person is likely to be under the rubble.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!