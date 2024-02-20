Russians attack Kramatorsk, injuring six people – photo
The Russians attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 20 February. Two explosions rang out, and six people were injured.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "Today at about 20:00, two explosions rang out in the city – the Russians struck an industrial zone and a residential area.
So far three people are known to have been injured and numerous residential buildings have been damaged. The final consequences of the attack are being established."
Updated at 22:56: The local prosecutor's office has reported that the number of casualties has risen to six.
Quote: "On 20 February 2024, at around 20:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk. The munitions hit a residential area of the city. As a result of the enemy attack, four employees of a utility company aged 43, 48, 56 and 58 were injured. They were at work at the time of the attack.
A 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who were walking down the street past the building were also injured."
Details: According to the prosecutors, one person is likely to be under the rubble.
