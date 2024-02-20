50 combat clashes over last day, most attacks on Marinka front – General Staff report

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, 50 combat clashes have taken place on the front lines llim Ukraine, with Russia launching 1 missile strike and 99 airstrikes, and firing 82 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 20 February

Quote: "Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, and 5 anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the enemy.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck at nine areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and 10 artillery pieces."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians made two unsuccessful attempts to attack near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 17 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians failed to improve their tactical position south of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast) on six occasions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the Russians made one attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops.

