All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


50 combat clashes over last day, most attacks on Marinka front – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 20 February 2024, 19:36
50 combat clashes over last day, most attacks on Marinka front – General Staff report
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, 50 combat clashes have taken place on the front lines llim Ukraine, with Russia launching 1 missile strike and 99 airstrikes, and firing 82 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 20 February

Quote: "Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, and 5 anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the enemy.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck at nine areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and 10 artillery pieces."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians made two unsuccessful attempts to attack near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 17 times. 

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians failed to improve their tactical position south of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast) on six occasions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the Russians made one attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
General Staff
Defence Forces repel Russian attacks near Lastochkyne on Avdiivka front – General Staff
Russians intensify operations on Marinka and Kherson fronts – General Staff report
Russians actively assault Ukrainian positions on left bank in Kherson Oblast – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: