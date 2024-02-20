Russians hit civilian car with kamikaze drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing farm workers

Russian forces launched a kamikaze drone at a civilian car in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the evening of 20 February, killing two men and wounding another woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A civilian car was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone at around 16:50 in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district.

Advertisement:

There were three passengers in the car. A 38-year-old civilian driver and a 50-year-old civilian man died on the spot. The latter's 48-year-old wife was taken to hospital with injuries."

Details: Syniehubov said that all three were workers at a local farm who were coming home after work.

Support UP or become our patron!