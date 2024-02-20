All Sections
Number of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups has fallen recently – State Border Guards

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 20 February 2024, 22:32
Number of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups has fallen recently – State Border Guards
A UKRAINIAN SOLDIER. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF ON FACEBOOK

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported a recent decline in the number of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, although they remain a threat.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on UP. Summary 

Quote: "The enemy often uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups. As far as we can see, they have been less active recently. But the Sumy front remains an active area for Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

They can also be seen on the Kharkiv front. There have been fewer in Chernihiv Oblast recently, but the threat to that area has not gone away either."

