Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women

Two women have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Reportedly, on the night of 20-21 February 2024, the Russian army launched attacks against Dobropillia using two Shahed loitering munitions.

As a result of the strike on a residential area, two women aged 37 and 63, residing in one of the buildings, were injured. They received qualified medical assistance, and the eldest woman was taken to hospital.

In addition, four vehicles were damaged by drone wreckage.

Currently, rescue workers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

