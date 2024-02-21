All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 February 2024, 10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Two women have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Reportedly, on the night of 20-21 February 2024, the Russian army launched attacks against Dobropillia using two Shahed loitering munitions.

Advertisement:

As a result of the strike on a residential area, two women aged 37 and 63, residing in one of the buildings, were injured. They received qualified medical assistance, and the eldest woman was taken to hospital.

In addition, four vehicles were damaged by drone wreckage.

Currently, rescue workers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarShahed drone
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians in Avdiivka have enough strength to continue their offensive, main direction is Lastochkyne
Explosions rock occupied Makiivka: Local news outlets report strike on oil depot – photo, video
Russians intensify operations on Marinka and Kherson fronts – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: