Zelenskyy allows foreigners to serve in National Guard

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 February 2024, 09:36
Illustrative photo: the National Guard of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on 21 February allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the National Guard of Ukraine.

Source: Decree on the website of the President's Office

Quote: "Foreigners who are legally present in Ukraine, have not been previously convicted of a crime, and meet the requirements for military service as defined by the Law of Ukraine On Military Duty and Military Service may be accepted on a voluntary basis (under contract) for military service in the National Guard of Ukraine."

Details: Foreigners can serve in the Ukrainian army under a contract both as privates and as sergeants.

To join the National Guard, a person needs to apply to the military enlistment office at their place of residence or directly seek out the military unit with which they wish to serve under contract.

Foreign women may be enlisted for military service on a contractual basis if there are vacant military positions that can be filled by servicewomen.

The list of military positions that can be filled by servicewomen is determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After the medical examination, there will be a physical fitness test. A probationary period of two months is established for foreigners recruited for military service.

Contracts with servicemen hired as privates will last for 3 years; sergeants and non-commissioned officers will serve for a period of 3 to 5 years.

Subjects: National GuardZelenskyy
