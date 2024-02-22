Russians attack Kherson Oblast, one killed

Russian invaders attacked the Beryslav District of Kherson Oblast on the morning of 22 February, killing a man in the village of Lvove.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops killed a man in the village of Lvove, Beryslav district.

The invaders attacked the village in the morning. One of the hits landed on a residential building.

Unfortunately, a local resident who was in the yard received life-threatening injuries. The deceased was 59 years old".

