Russians attack Kherson Oblast, one killed
Thursday, 22 February 2024, 12:21
Russian invaders attacked the Beryslav District of Kherson Oblast on the morning of 22 February, killing a man in the village of Lvove.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russian troops killed a man in the village of Lvove, Beryslav district.
Advertisement:
The invaders attacked the village in the morning. One of the hits landed on a residential building.
Unfortunately, a local resident who was in the yard received life-threatening injuries. The deceased was 59 years old".
Support UP or become our patron!