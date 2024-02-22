All Sections
Ukrainian forces confirm three strikes on Russian army training ground in Kherson Oblast: Russians say their commanders were there

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 February 2024, 10:33
Screenshot: Video from Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have confirmed a strike on a cluster of Russian military personnel in Kherson Oblast. The Russian command was likely present there.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on Radio Liberty

Quote: "There was more than one explosion: we struck them thrice just to be sure.

Russian troops, who had attempted to storm [the settlement of] Krynky, which they (the Russians) claimed had been [already] cleared of Ukrainian resistance, were indeed gearing up there. The Russians have similar sites in the temporarily occupied left bank region of Kherson Oblast where they gather for preparations."

Details: Early reports indicated that the command had likely been present there.

Humeniuk stressed that information about the attack's aftermath is still being gathered.

Background:

  • Earlier, DeepState analysts released a video of Ukrainian forces striking Russian troops at a training ground near Podo-Kalynivka (Kherson Oblast) as they were lining up.
  • The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have also posted a video with a comment: "They say that the command of the Dnepr group of the Russian occupation forces came to the training ground to see how Krynky would be ‘cleared out’... because [Russian Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu was only saying [that Krynky had been cleared out], with no evidence. We joined the spectacular show. We warned you that you would burn in hell... And we delivered!"

Subjects: Armed ForcesKherson OblastwarRussia
