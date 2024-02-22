All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attacks district heating plant on front lines, injuring 6 employees

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 February 2024, 13:21
Russia attacks district heating plant on front lines, injuring 6 employees
Explosion. Stock photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

The Russians attacked a district heating plant on the front lines on 22 February, resulting in injuries to six workers.

Source: DTEK Energo, Ukraine's main energy producer

Quote: "Today, Russia attacked a frontline heating plant, and six of our colleagues have been injured.

Advertisement:

Emergency medical assistance was promptly provided to the power plant workers, who were transported to hospital. The equipment of the heating plant has also been seriously damaged. We are currently working to mitigate the aftermath of the attack."

Details: DTEK added that since the beginning of this heating season, DTEK's heating plants have been attacked by the Russians approximately 40 times.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attackenergypower
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
attack
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, one killed
Russians attack Lymany in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging buildings and injuring man
Number of wounded in Russian attack on Kramatorsk rises to 8
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: