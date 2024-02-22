Russia attacks district heating plant on front lines, injuring 6 employees

The Russians attacked a district heating plant on the front lines on 22 February, resulting in injuries to six workers.

Source: DTEK Energo, Ukraine's main energy producer

Quote: "Today, Russia attacked a frontline heating plant, and six of our colleagues have been injured.

Advertisement:

Emergency medical assistance was promptly provided to the power plant workers, who were transported to hospital. The equipment of the heating plant has also been seriously damaged. We are currently working to mitigate the aftermath of the attack."

Details: DTEK added that since the beginning of this heating season, DTEK's heating plants have been attacked by the Russians approximately 40 times.

Support UP or become our patron!