Navalny's widow calls former Russian president "a nobody" after his remarks about Alexei
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of recently deceased opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has described Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of the Russian Federation and Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, as a "waste of space" and "a nobody" after he claimed that "she had been waiting for her husband's death for all these years".
Source: Yulia Navalnaya on Twitter; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza
Quote: "Why are you protecting me from Medvedev, he's a nobody. They are deliberately shoving this bastard at you so that you can blow off steam at him. Write about Putin's murder of Alexei. Write every day. As long as you have the energy."
Details: In her next post, she once again tweeted: "Putin killed Alexei".
Previously: Before that, Medvedev cynically claimed that Navalnaya had a "smiling, happy face" after her husband's death, as if "she had been waiting for this event all these years to kick-start her political career".
Background:
- On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.
- On the same day, Navalny's wife Yulia said at the Munich Security Conference that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his associates must be brought to justice for all their crimes.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joe Biden also blamed Vladimir Putin for the death of Alexei Navalny.
- On 17 February, reports indicated that the body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had not been released to his family for burial.
- Yulia Navalnaya vowed to carry on her husband's struggle and urged the public to fight against Vladimir Putin.
Support UP or become our patron!