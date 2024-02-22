Navalny's widow calls former Russian president "a nobody" after his remarks about Alexei

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of recently deceased opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has described Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of the Russian Federation and Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, as a "waste of space" and "a nobody" after he claimed that "she had been waiting for her husband's death for all these years".

Source: Yulia Navalnaya on Twitter; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote: "Why are you protecting me from Medvedev, he's a nobody. They are deliberately shoving this bastard at you so that you can blow off steam at him. Write about Putin's murder of Alexei. Write every day. As long as you have the energy."

Details: In her next post, she once again tweeted: "Putin killed Alexei".

Previously: Before that, Medvedev cynically claimed that Navalnaya had a "smiling, happy face" after her husband's death, as if "she had been waiting for this event all these years to kick-start her political career".

