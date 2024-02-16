Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

US President Joe Biden has used the news of the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to pressure Congress into approving support for Ukraine.

Source: a special address by Biden in response to reports of Navalny’s death, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden said he considered Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for Navalny’s death.

Quote: "Reports of his death, if they’re true, and I have no reason to believe they’re not – the Russian authorities are going to tell their own story. But make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death."

Details: Biden pointed out that Putin does not only target the citizens of other countries, as he is doing right now in Ukraine: he also inflicts terrible crimes on his own people.

Biden called Navalny a "brave and principled" person who had dedicated his life to building a new Russia with the rule of law.

The US president also noted that the news of Navalny’s death should serve as a stimulus for funding aid for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

He stated that the US must allocate funds "so that Ukraine can keep defending itself", and that failure to support Ukraine at such a critical moment "will never be forgotten".

"The clock is ticking, and this [approval of the aid for Ukraine] has to happen," Biden insisted.

Background:

This week the Senate voted for a package bill which provides for $61 billion for Ukraine.

However, the House of Representatives went into recess until the end of February without voting for the package bill which includes funding to support Ukraine.

