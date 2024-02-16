All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 20:10
Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death
Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has used the news of the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to pressure Congress into approving support for Ukraine.

Source: a special address by Biden in response to reports of Navalny’s death, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden said he considered Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for Navalny’s death.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Reports of his death, if they’re true, and I have no reason to believe they’re not – the Russian authorities are going to tell their own story. But make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death."

Details: Biden pointed out that Putin does not only target the citizens of other countries, as he is doing right now in Ukraine: he also inflicts terrible crimes on his own people.

Biden called Navalny a "brave and principled" person who had dedicated his life to building a new Russia with the rule of law.

The US president also noted that the news of Navalny’s death should serve as a stimulus for funding aid for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

He stated that the US must allocate funds "so that Ukraine can keep defending itself", and that failure to support Ukraine at such a critical moment "will never be forgotten".

"The clock is ticking, and this [approval of the aid for Ukraine] has to happen," Biden insisted.

Background:

  • This week the Senate voted for a package bill which provides for $61 billion for Ukraine.
  • However, the House of Representatives went into recess until the end of February without voting for the package bill which includes funding to support Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenNavalny
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Biden
Failure to support Ukraine will never be forgotten – Biden on House recess
Trump changes tactics, now claiming he'd do more for Ukraine than Biden did
Putin claims it will be better for Russia if Biden wins US election
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: