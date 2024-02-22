All Sections
Bloomberg: G7 leaders' summit will not recognise Russian "elections" in occupied Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 16:52
Bloomberg: G7 leaders' summit will not recognise Russian elections in occupied Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Leaders of the Group of Seven countries will adopt a statement at an online summit on 24 February condemning Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, pledging continued military and financial support for Kyiv, and vowing never to recognise elections that Russia is holding now or will hold in the future in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to the text of the draft statement, European Pravda writes

Details: It is reported that the G7 leaders will emphasise in the statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not achieved his goal of conquering Ukraine and that Russians are paying a high price for the reckless actions of their government.

They will also call on Russia to "fully" and "unconditionally withdraw its armed forces" from Ukraine and pledge to never recognise any elections that Russia is holding now or will hold in the future in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to the draft statement, Kyiv's allies will promise to increase their military assistance, as well as their ability to produce and supply weapons. They will also confirm that the assets of the Russian Central Bank will remain frozen until Russia agrees to compensate Ukraine for the damage it has caused. 

The draft statement of the G7 leaders also mentions support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula and intentions to work with the G20 to promote it. Bloomberg also notes that the G7 members will announce new sanctions packages against Russia by the end of the week.

Previously

  • The first meeting of the G7 leaders in 2024 will be held via video conference on 24 February, which marks the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to the meeting.
  • One of the G7 members, the United Kingdom, has already announced new sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

