Polish Sejm honours victims of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 19:09
Ukrainian (right) and Polish (left) flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Polish Sejm, the lower house of parliament, has passed a resolution on 22 February, to mark the upcoming second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to commemorate the victims of Russian aggression and call for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Joining the pain of the families who lost their loved ones during the hostilities, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland pays tribute to all the soldiers who died defending Ukraine and to the civilians killed."

Details: In the resolution, the Polish Sejm urges the International Criminal Court to bring to justice those responsible for all war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people.

"Aware that Ukraine is not only defending its borders but also deterring Russian imperialism, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland greets and thanks the Ukrainian people and that part of the international community that supports their defence efforts for their courage and bravery," the resolution reads.

The Polish Sejm also urged the governments of NATO and the EU states to "strengthen the comprehensive support provided to Ukraine, in particular, to ensure the swift delivery of military equipment and ammunition, which will enable the country to effectively defend itself against the aggressor".

Background: 

