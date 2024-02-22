Russian attack on village in Donetsk Oblast with heavy rocket artillery kills 1 civilian, injures 4 teenagers – photo

Russian forces have struck the village of Kostiantynopilske in Kurakhove hromada (Donetsk Oblast) with Uragan heavy multiple rocket launchers, killing one civilian and injuring four teenagers [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians bombarded Kostiantynopilske using Uragan systems, with 13 rockets hitting the village."

The aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Details: The official added that the attack had killed one civilian and injured four teenagers aged 12, 14, 15 and 16. A total of nine people were injured. All of them received the necessary medical assistance.

The aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Many houses also suffered damage. The area is currently being inspected, and information about the exact aftermath of the attack is being gathered.

