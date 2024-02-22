All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on village in Donetsk Oblast with heavy rocket artillery kills 1 civilian, injures 4 teenagers – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 February 2024, 19:27
Russian attack on village in Donetsk Oblast with heavy rocket artillery kills 1 civilian, injures 4 teenagers – photo
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces have struck the village of Kostiantynopilske in Kurakhove hromada (Donetsk Oblast) with Uragan heavy multiple rocket launchers, killing one civilian and injuring four teenagers [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians bombarded Kostiantynopilske using Uragan systems, with 13 rockets hitting the village."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of a Russian attack 
Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Details: The official added that the attack had killed one civilian and injured four teenagers aged 12, 14, 15 and 16. A total of nine people were injured. All of them received the necessary medical assistance.

 
The aftermath of a Russian attack 
Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Many houses also suffered damage. The area is currently being inspected, and information about the exact aftermath of the attack is being gathered.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:

Detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Poland: Police say they didn’t apprehend anybody

We must take care of America's needs first – House of Representatives Speaker after meeting with Biden

Ukraine's Security Service completes investigation into destruction of Mriia plane: accused face up to 15 years in prison

110th Brigade which defended Avdiivka leaves on rotation: "First time in two years"

Ukrainian President's Office preparing Constitutional Court submission regarding Zelenskyy's further legitimacy

Poles detain Ukrainska Pravda journalist on border near Belarus while reporting on trade between Poland and Russia – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians drop bombs on Kurakhove, wounding 9 civilians
Defence forces repel 19 attacks over past day on Avdiivka front
Russian troops attack Chasiv Yar, trying to reach Siverskyi Donets River
RECENT NEWS
21:23
Detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Poland: Police say they didn’t apprehend anybody
21:07
White House: US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine
20:43
We must take care of America's needs first – House of Representatives Speaker after meeting with Biden
20:28
Russian forces strike Kurakhove hromada in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilian – photo
20:17
Total of 86 combat clashes occur in Ukraine over past day, most taking place on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report
20:10
EXPLAINERWhy Ukraine still far from reaching understanding with Poland on border unlocking
20:02
Zelenskyy meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
19:58
Biden kicks off meeting with Congress leaders about unlocking aid for Ukraine
19:46
Poland threatens to expand embargo on Ukrainian goods
19:41
opinionHow russian propaganda is attacking Italy
All News
Advertisement: