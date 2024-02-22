Russian troops attack Chasiv Yar, trying to reach Siverskyi Donets River

Russian troops continue to try to capture Synkivka and advance near Terny on the Kupiansk-Lyman front, and advance the lines to the Siverskyi Donets River on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group

Details: Yevlash said that the Russians continue to exert pressure in the area of Synkivka on the Kupiansk-Lyman front, trying to capture it, but to no avail. The Torsky ledge near the Chornyi Zherebets River and the village of Terny remain a disputed area – the Russians are deploying reserves there, trying to advance and gain a foothold.

On the Bakhmut front, intense fighting continues in the area of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Quote: "As for Chasiv Yar, everything is typical: the enemy launches direct attacks, sometimes trying to outflank us in the area of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka...

As for Klishchiivka and Andriivka, the enemy is trying to reach the Siverskyi Donets River and take up defences along the river's border there. Any barrier line helps to maintain the defence, so the enemy is trying to regain the lost ground. Our military is doing everything possible to prevent this from happening."

Сhasiv Yar is the next Russian goal DeepState map

Details: Yevlash said that since the autumn of 2023, the number of the Russians in this area has increased by about one brigade, but the Russian army is moving up reserves to replace the lost forces, meaning the total number of troops remains approximately the same.

Yevlash added that the Russians have to move their combat reserve from one location to another.

"They have to move their available troops from place to place. They moved them near Avdiivka, and now they will move them from Avdiivka to another place. This Brownian motion is happening all the time," Yevlash said.

He noted that the Russians are trying to look for and exploit weak spots in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defence.

