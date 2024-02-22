EU Council President assures Zelenskyy of EU support on the eve of Russian invasion's second anniversary – photo

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, spoke by phone with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, assuring him of financial and military support for Ukraine.

Source: Michel on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Spoke with President Zelenskyy ahead of the 2-year anniversary of Russia’s full scale war against his country and people, and the 10th anniversary of Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea."

Advertisement:

Spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa ahead of the 2-year anniversary of Russia’s full scale war against his country and people, and the 10th anniversary of Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea.



I reaffirmed the EU’s ironclad financial & military support to Ukraine for as… pic.twitter.com/kDfV80a4Ap — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 22, 2024

During the conversation, the president of the European Council confirmed the unwavering financial and military support of Ukraine from the EU "as long as needed."

"Russia can never extinguish the flame of democracy in Ukraine. The destiny of Ukraine is in the EU," Michel stressed.

Background:

Michel previously stated that Ukraine's defeat would jeopardise European values, so Europe has no choice but to continue supporting Kyiv.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said European countries must find a way to help Ukraine obtain the ammunition it urgently needs.

Support UP or become our patron!