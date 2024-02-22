US predicts Ukraine will face "catastrophic" ammunition shortage in April

Internal US estimates suggest that Ukraine will experience a "catastrophic" shortage of ammunition and air defence equipment by spring.

Source: ABC, citing unnamed American officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to channel sources, "late March" is a critical time for Ukrainian troops if Congress does not approve the project, which includes funding for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Another official stated that it is difficult to predict when the situation for Ukrainian troops will deteriorate, but the deficit is expected to rise until spring.

Quote: "The juncture starts now and it just keeps getting worse progressively through the spring and into summer. So, this time period that we are entering is a critical time period," said a spokesman for the US Defense Department.

American officials also predict a shortage of air defence assets.

"The things that are protected today -- they will not be able to protect all of these locations in the future if they don't maintain supplies of interceptors," the defence official said.

And if Russia gains control of the skies, "it completely changes the nature of this fight."

However, officials say Ukraine urgently requires both small and large munitions, including GPS-guided missiles for HIMARS systems.

Another area of concern is Ukraine's air defence capabilities. Officials say Ukraine still needs money to build infrastructure to support the transferred F-16 fighters, which are set to arrive later this year. This mainly concerns runways and suspensions for storing aircraft.

Furthermore, without approval for additional assistance, the United States will be unable to continue training Ukrainian pilots.

Background:

Last week, the US Senate approved the beleaguered bill on additional national security funding, including aid for Ukraine. The most controversial issue – measures on the southern border to deter migration – has been removed from the bill.

Last week, the US Senate approved the beleaguered bill on additional national security funding, including aid for Ukraine. The most controversial issue – measures on the southern border to deter migration – has been removed from the bill. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has made it clear that he does not want to submit the bill for voting without the southern border measures, even though he noted that the full compromise bill stood no chance in the House of Representatives if it were approved in the Senate. The House has gone on recess until the end of February.

Support UP or become our patron!