All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Journalists investigate how children deported to Belarus are forced to "love Russia" – photo

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 22 February 2024, 21:40
Journalists investigate how children deported to Belarus are forced to love Russia – photo
Lipki camp in Vitebsk Oblast, Belarus. Photo: the Skhemн (Schemes) project

The Skhemy (Schemes) project, jointly with a Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, has investigated that the meetings with Belarusian security services are being organised for the children deported from occupied Ukrainian cities to Belarus. Russian songs with military topics are played at such meetings.

Source: the Skhemy project

Details: The Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab reported last November that at least 2,442 children were illegally deported from Russia-occupied Ukrainian cities to children’s camps in Belarus within the first year and a half of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

The journalists have found out that the children in these are being indoctrinated with pro-Soviet narratives and militarised. For instance, they participate in meetings with Belarusian security services, hold weapons in their hands and perform skits about the war. Russian songs about military topics are being played during their leisure activities.

 
A skit with a child dressed up as a Belarusian border guard wounded in the head
Photo: Skhemy
 
Lipki camp in Vitebsk Oblast, Belarus.
Photo: Skhemy

The investigators learned that, besides the Belarusian ones, international organisations such as the Red Cross and UNICEF were involved in organising such events.

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, made a speech at one of the New Year’s celebrations organised for children. He presented himself as the saviour of the children whose childhood was stolen by unnamed "adults". He calls Belarus, where he usurped power, "a country of stability and peace".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Belaruschildren
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Belarus
Belarus announces major joint exercise with Russia for 2025
Belarusian Defence Minister claims "112,000 Ukrainian troops" are deployed near Belarusian border, threatens to destroy NATO aircraft
Lukashenko threatens enemies with "crippling damage" again
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: