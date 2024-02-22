Belarusian Defence Minister claims "112,000 Ukrainian troops" are deployed near Belarusian border, threatens to destroy NATO aircraft

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin showing a map of supposedly 112,000-114,000 Ukrainian troops on the border with Belarus. Photo: Belarusian Defence Ministry

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin has claimed that Ukraine has supposedly deployed a military formation of "112,000 to 114,000 soldiers" on the border with Belarus. Khrenin has vowed to shoot down any NATO aircraft "without warning" should they violate Belarusian airspace.

Source: Khrenin in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian news channel Rossiya 24 (Russia 24)

Quote: "At present, the formation in question comprises between 112,000 and 114,000 (soldiers – ed.)."

Details: However, he said, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed only about 17,000 people to protect the border.

Khrenin claimed that Belarus currently "has no need" to build up its forces on the border with Ukraine. He added that "sabotage and reconnaissance groups coming from Ukraine" pose a greater threat.

The Belarusian minister also claimed that the West is supposedly preparing for military action and is conducting reconnaissance on facilities in Belarus.

Quote: "We understand whom these military actions target. They are constantly conducting all kinds of reconnaissance against Belarus. Radio [reconnaissance] and manned and uncrewed aircraft [are being used]. Five to nine sorties daily. Satellite reconnaissance [is being conducted, too]. The West is taking an active interest in our strategic settlements and military bases."

More details: The official also claimed that Belarus would shoot down any NATO aircraft should they supposedly continue to violate Belarus' air borders.

"If they have lost their marbles and [impinged upon our airspace], of course we’ll shoot them down without warning," Khrenin said.

In addition, the Belarusian defence minister said that a Russian-Belarusian regional forces group will hold exercises in Belarus in 2025.

