All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarusian Defence Minister claims "112,000 Ukrainian troops" are deployed near Belarusian border, threatens to destroy NATO aircraft

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 February 2024, 11:17
Belarusian Defence Minister claims 112,000 Ukrainian troops are deployed near Belarusian border, threatens to destroy NATO aircraft
Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin showing a map of supposedly 112,000-114,000 Ukrainian troops on the border with Belarus. Photo: Belarusian Defence Ministry

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin has claimed that Ukraine has supposedly deployed a military formation of "112,000 to 114,000 soldiers" on the border with Belarus. Khrenin has vowed to shoot down any NATO aircraft "without warning" should they violate Belarusian airspace.

Source: Khrenin in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian news channel Rossiya 24 (Russia 24)

Quote: "At present, the formation in question comprises between 112,000 and 114,000 (soldiers – ed.)."

Advertisement:

Details: However, he said, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed only about 17,000 people to protect the border.

Khrenin claimed that Belarus currently "has no need" to build up its forces on the border with Ukraine. He added that "sabotage and reconnaissance groups coming from Ukraine" pose a greater threat.

The Belarusian minister also claimed that the West is supposedly preparing for military action and is conducting reconnaissance on facilities in Belarus.

Quote: "We understand whom these military actions target. They are constantly conducting all kinds of reconnaissance against Belarus. Radio [reconnaissance] and manned and uncrewed aircraft [are being used]. Five to nine sorties daily. Satellite reconnaissance [is being conducted, too]. The West is taking an active interest in our strategic settlements and military bases."

More details: The official also claimed that Belarus would shoot down any NATO aircraft should they supposedly continue to violate Belarus' air borders.

"If they have lost their marbles and [impinged upon our airspace], of course we’ll shoot them down without warning," Khrenin said.

In addition, the Belarusian defence minister said that a Russian-Belarusian regional forces group will hold exercises in Belarus in 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusborderNATO
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Belarus
Lukashenko threatens enemies with "crippling damage" again
Ukrainian border guards on "saboteurs in Belarus": Lukashenko's absurdity persists
Lukashenko claims detention of Ukrainian "saboteurs" in recent counter-terrorist operation
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: