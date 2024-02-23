All Sections
New US sanctions against Russia will be applied to more than 500 entities

Friday, 23 February 2024, 07:49
New US sanctions against Russia will be applied to more than 500 entities
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States will impose sanctions on more than 500 targets on Friday, 23 February as part of measures to mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Adeyemo said that these measures, carried out jointly with other countries, will target Russia’s defence industry and companies in third countries that facilitate Russia's access to the goods it needs amid Washington's attempts to hold Russia accountable for the war and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Quote: "Tomorrow, we'll release hundreds of sanctions just here in the United States, but it's important to step back and remember that it's not just America taking these actions," Adeyemo said.

The package will be the latest of thousands of sanctions against Moscow announced by the United States and its allies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The new sanctions come as the United States and its allies seek to maintain pressure on Russia despite doubts over whether the US Congress will approve additional security assistance to Kyiv.

President Joe Biden's administration has exhausted money previously approved for Ukraine, and a request for additional funds is pending in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

"Sanctions and export controls are geared towards slowing Russia down, making it harder for them to fight their war of choice in Ukraine," Adeyemo said.

"But ultimately, in order to speed Ukraine up, to give them the ability to defend themselves, Congress needs to act to give Ukraine the resources that they need and the weapons they need," he added.

Reminder:

  • On 22 February, the US Department of Justice announced a number of penal and civil measures against sanctioned Russian oligarchs and other persons accused of supporting the Kremlin and its troops.
  • Earlier, it became known that the United States would transfer US$500,000 of confiscated Russian assets to Estonia to support Ukraine.

