US announces new sanctions, has no confirmation that Iranian ballistic missiles have moved to Russia

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said that the United States will announce additional sanctions against Iran in the coming days and warned that providing missiles would lead to even more sanctions.

Source: European Pravda, citing AP

Details: At a briefing on 22 February, Kirby said that the United States "would be imposing additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days" over the supply of drones and other technology to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He also warned that the provision of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would lead to even more sanctions, although the US has not yet seen any confirmation that this has happened.

Kirby promised that if Iran does supply ballistic missiles to Russia, "the response from the international community will be swift and it will be severe," and the United States would take the matter to the UN Security Council.

"We have demonstrated our ability to take action in response to the military partnership between Russia and Iran in the past. We will do so in the future in response to Iran’s ongoing support for Russia’s brutal war," Kirby said.

Background:

Reuters has reported, citing sources, that Iran has already sent several batches of its surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of 2024 under agreements to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Defence cooperation between Iran and Russia intensified after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In December, Russia and Iran signed a declaration in which they pledged to work together to counter Western sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!