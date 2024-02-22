All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US announces new sanctions, has no confirmation that Iranian ballistic missiles have moved to Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 23:17
US announces new sanctions, has no confirmation that Iranian ballistic missiles have moved to Russia
John Kirby. Stock photo: Getty Images

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said that the United States will announce additional sanctions against Iran in the coming days and warned that providing missiles would lead to even more sanctions. 

Source: European Pravda, citing AP

Details: At a briefing on 22 February, Kirby said that the United States "would be imposing additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days" over the supply of drones and other technology to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He also warned that the provision of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would lead to even more sanctions, although the US has not yet seen any confirmation that this has happened.

Kirby promised that if Iran does supply ballistic missiles to Russia, "the response from the international community will be swift and it will be severe," and the United States would take the matter to the UN Security Council.

"We have demonstrated our ability to take action in response to the military partnership between Russia and Iran in the past. We will do so in the future in response to Iran’s ongoing support for Russia’s brutal war," Kirby said.

Background:

  • Reuters has reported, citing sources, that Iran has already sent several batches of its surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of 2024 under agreements to deepen cooperation between the two countries.
  • Defence cooperation between Iran and Russia intensified after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In December, Russia and Iran signed a declaration in which they pledged to work together to counter Western sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAIranRussiasanctions
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
USA
New accusations against Russian oligarchs are revealed in US ahead of second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
US predicts Ukraine to face "catastrophic" ammunition shortage in April
Inspection finds that Pentagon lacks plan to support equipment transferred to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: