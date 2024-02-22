All Sections
New accusations against Russian oligarchs are revealed in US ahead of second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 21:57
New accusations against Russian oligarchs are revealed in US ahead of second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Justice has announced on 22 February a number of penal and civil measures against sanctioned Russian oligarchs and other persons accused of supporting the Kremlin and its soldiers.

Source: KleptoCapture task force under the US Department of Justice that monitors compliance with sanctions in the US, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The accusations against Andrei Kostin, president of VTB Bank, the second-largest bank in Russia, and his two intermediaries who reside in the US and were detained on 22 February, were made public in New York.

In the US, Kostin is accused of participation in the sanctions evasion scheme and money laundering for financing his two super yachts and maintaining a luxury mansion in the state of Colorado.

An indictment against Vladislav Osipov, a Russian citizen residing in Switzerland, was publicised in Washington. He is accused of bank fraud connected with the maintenance of the luxury yacht Tango, which belongs to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Osipov, along with UK citizen Richard Masters, were already accused of concealing Vekselberg’s ownership of this yacht last year.

Serhii Kurchenko, a pro-Russian Ukrainian metallurgical magnate, was accused of an attempted sanctions evasion in the state of Florida, and the US is also seeking to seize two luxury real estate objects of sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Perevalov.

In the state of Georgia, in February, Felix Medvedev, a Russian citizen, pleaded guilty to the facilitation of the laundering of over US$150 million through his bank accounts.

KleptoCapture stated that over the past two years it has obtained court orders for arrest, seizure and forfeiture of assets worth almost US$700 million due to violating US sanctions, and has accused more than 70 people of violating the sanctions and export control.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the US had sent US$500 000 of forfeited Russian assets to Estonia to support Ukraine.

