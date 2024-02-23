All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish Foreign Minister warns US of "profound consequences" if aid to Ukraine is not approved

Friday, 23 February 2024, 09:01
Polish Foreign Minister warns US of profound consequences if aid to Ukraine is not approved
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has warned the US of "profound consequences" for US allies around the world if Congress fails to approve more than US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote: "If the supplemental doesn’t go through, and US allies are disappointed and get the idea that the United States might not be able to deliver help even if the commander-in-chief wants to help you, that would have profound consequences for America’s global alliance."

Advertisement:

Details: "Some countries will start hedging their bets, and others will consider developing their own nuclear weapons programs," Sikorski added.

The warning from Poland's top diplomat comes as EU member states are also trying to provide Ukraine with ammunition. The EU has already postponed its goal of providing Ukraine with 1 million shells by the end of the year. However, Sikorski said that Europe was getting closer to the goal, with a current production capacity of about 850,000 shells per year.

Sikorski also criticised Donald Trump's recent statement that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that do not fulfil their military spending commitments to the alliance. He said that Warsaw spends more than 3% of its GDP on defence, which exceeds the military alliance's 2% target.

NATO's mutual defence pledge has only been invoked once – after the 9/11 attacks in the US – "and we all rallied around it," as Sikorski said. "Poland sent a brigade to Ghazni, a tough province in Afghanistan — and we didn’t send an invoice to Washington. A military alliance is not a neighbourhood security company," he added.

Background:

  • Recently, Trump's statements had caused a stir among NATO allies. At one campaign event, Trump described how he threatened allies to "encourage Russia" to commit acts of aggression against them in order to force them to increase their contributions to NATO's collective security.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked Trump not to undermine the deterrence system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Poland
Zelenskyy talks to European Council President about blocking border with Poland and moving towards the EU
Polish Sejm honours victims of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine
Polish PM refuses to meet with Ukrainian government at the border
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: