Zelenskyy talks to European Council President about blocking border with Poland and moving towards the EU

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 22:44
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On 22 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Source: European Pravda

Details: It is noted that the president of Ukraine and the president of the European Council discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is ready for consultations to resolve the situation and noted the importance of continuing the trade liberalisation regime with the EU.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine's progress towards future EU membership, and Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine has completed the four legislative steps necessary to prepare the European Commission's assessment in March 2024.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Charles Michel agreed on the need to quickly approve the relevant negotiation framework necessary for the actual start of negotiations, as agreed upon last December," the Office of the President said.

In turn, Michel reported that during the conversation, he reaffirmed the EU's unwavering financial and military support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes".

Michel previously stated that Ukraine's defeat would jeopardise European values, so Europe has no choice but to continue supporting Kyiv.

