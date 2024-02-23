All Sections
Kyiv will provide Chisinau with assistance if requested – Ukrainian ambassador

Friday, 23 February 2024, 09:38
Kyiv will provide Chisinau with assistance if requested – Ukrainian ambassador
Marko Shevchenko, Ukraine's Ambassador to Moldova, has said that in the event of an escalation of the situation in Transnistria, Ukraine would provide Moldova with assistance if Chisinau asked for it.

Source: Shevchenko on TV on 22 February according to Moldovan news portal Deschide, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The ambassador noted that Ukraine takes the problem of occupied Transnistria seriously, in particular because of the presence of the Russian military and the possibility of Russian special services operating there.

At the same time, he said that there was no immediate threat to Ukraine from the region.

The ambassador noted that in the event of an escalation of the situation and an official request from Chisinau, Ukraine would be ready to provide assistance to Moldova.

Quote: "Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said publicly that if there was an official request for support or assistance from the Moldovan authorities, Ukraine would definitely provide it. In what way and how quickly it will be provided will be discussed later and will depend on the seriousness of the situation," said Shevchenko.

"If Moldovan officials believe that there is a threat to security or stability, they can ask for help, and we will discuss what kind of assistance Moldova needs and this assistance will be provided as far as circumstances allow," the diplomat added.

Reminder:

  • On 22 February, it became known that Transnistrian so-called MPs were preparing an appeal to Putin and could potentially ask to join Russia.
  • Chisinau noted that they do not see any signs of an escalation of the situation and expressed confidence that Tiraspol understands the consequences for itself if "unwise steps" are taken.
  • Ukraine's Defence Intelligence stated that Transnistrian MPs are still not planning to ask Putin to annex the region.

