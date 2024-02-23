Ukrainian military official on the Tavriia front’s status quo

Most attempted Russian assaults within the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group operational zone are concentrated on the Marinka front.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Telegram

Quote: "Out of the 61 assault operations conducted across the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group operational zone in the past day, 43 of them were concentrated on the Mariupol front.

I thank our units, which hold the defence line, for their resilience."

Details: The general said that in total the Russians carried out 38 air strikes (almost all of them in Donetsk Oblast), 97 kamikaze drone attacks, and 1102 other attacks on Ukrainian positions. This included the dropping of five gas grenades containing poisonous substances from UAVs.

Despite this, the Russians continue to suffer significant losses. In the past day, 503 Russians were killed, along with 25 pieces of weaponry and equipment, excluding UAVs. This includes nine combat armoured vehicles, eight artillery systems, seven other vehicles, and one piece of special equipment.

Additionally, 261 UAVs of various types were destroyed or downed. Furthermore, the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 ammunition storage points and 2 other vital Russian targets.

Five more Russians were also taken captive on the Avdiivka front.

