Zelenskyy: Ukrainians will survive without US support, but not all of them
Friday, 23 February 2024, 10:55
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of the United States Congress' approval of aid for Ukraine.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with FoxNews, which he gave near the front line
Quote: "Will Ukrainians survive without the support of Congress? Of course, some will, but we won’t all.
Advertisement:
And if we understand the price to be paid, and if the world is prepared to face facts, you will hear about it. This is a tragedy for everyone, including Ukrainians."
Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Putin will not stop in Ukraine, but go further.
Background: In the same interview, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine plans to keep defending itself in 2024, and it will prepare a new counteroffensive.
Support UP or become our patron!