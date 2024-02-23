Zelenskyy: Ukrainians will survive without US support, but not all of them

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot: Zelenskyy in an interview with FoxNews

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of the United States Congress' approval of aid for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with FoxNews, which he gave near the front line

Quote: "Will Ukrainians survive without the support of Congress? Of course, some will, but we won’t all.

And if we understand the price to be paid, and if the world is prepared to face facts, you will hear about it. This is a tragedy for everyone, including Ukrainians."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Putin will not stop in Ukraine, but go further.



Background: In the same interview, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine plans to keep defending itself in 2024, and it will prepare a new counteroffensive.

