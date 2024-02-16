Kherson under Russian fire: Russian forces hit houses and medical facility – video

Russian occupying forces have been targeting Kherson since the morning of Friday, 16 February: a medical facility and private houses have been damaged.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote: "One of the medical institutions was struck. About three dozen windows were smashed.

Two hours later, a residential area was attacked. They (Russian troops – ed.) hit residential buildings and outbuildings. A fire was raging at the site of the hit. Firefighters promptly put it out."

Details: Prokudin added that, fortunately, no civilians were injured in the bombardments.

