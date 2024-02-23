Zelenskyy and Danish PM Frederiksen arrive in Lviv – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Lviv for a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "At the Field of Mars in Lychakiv Cemetery, Lviv, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and I paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians will never forget the heroes who defended their country’s independence, freedom and future. "Eternal glory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!", Zelenskyy said.

