All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Danish PM Frederiksen arrive in Lviv – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 23 February 2024, 12:52
Zelenskyy and Danish PM Frederiksen arrive in Lviv – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Metter Frederiksen. Screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Lviv for a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "At the Field of Mars in Lychakiv Cemetery, Lviv, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and I paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians will never forget the heroes who defended their country’s independence, freedom and future. "Eternal glory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!", Zelenskyy said. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Putin will not stop until he loses
Zelenskyy outlines what a diplomatic end to the war should look like
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians will survive without US support, but not all of them
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: