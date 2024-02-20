Canada to hand over more than 800 drones to Ukraine in spring

Canada plans to transfer hundreds of modern combat drones worth almost CAD$100 million (about US$73 million) to Ukraine in the spring.

Source: Bill Blair, Canadian Defence Minister in Toronto; Ukrinform

Quote: "Canada is investing over US$95 million to provide Ukraine with more than 800 SkyRanger R70 drones."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Blair, these Canadian-made drones are among the best in the world in their class.

"They can transport various loads weighing up to 3.5 kg, including ammunition. These drones will help Ukrainians on the contact line quickly, accurately and effectively identify targets," the minister explained.

He added that SkyRanger can detect individual vehicles and heat sources from a long distance and in bad weather conditions.

Quote: "We expect the first systems to arrive in the Armed Forces of Ukraine this spring. They're in a hurry, and so are we."

Details: Blair clarified that the contract signed with the drone manufacturer also provides spare parts and maintenance services.

Support UP or become our patron!