Zelenskyy plans visit to Armenia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to visit Armenia shortly, as reported by local media outlets.

Source: Armenian media outlet Factor.am with reference to a source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, the visit of the Ukrainian President to Armenia is being prepared but the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

At the moment the date of the visit is being negotiated with the Ukrainian side.

It is expected that Zelenskyy will arrive in Yerevan in March.

Valerii Lobach, temporary attaché for Ukraine in Armenia, has neither confirmed nor denied this information.

When asked about a possible influence of the Russo-Ukrainian war on the Southern Caucasus, he replied: "I have a lot to say but cannot do it so far. You will hear news in a few days. I can say that Ukraine is ready to support Armenia. Without saying too much…You will find out in a few days," he said.

Asked whether Lobach meant Zelenskyy’s possible visit, he replied: "I can only say spring will bring a lot of positive events to Armenia."

Background:

At the beginning of October 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first time.

Pashinyan stated many times that Armenia is not an ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine.

