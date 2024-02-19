All Sections
Armenia is not on Russia's side regarding the Ukraine issue – Armenian PM

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 12:36
Nikol Pashinyan. Photo: Getty Images

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia is not an ally of Russia when it comes to the war in Ukraine, and pointed to international conventions on the recognition of state borders.

Source: European Pravda, citing Armenpress news agency

Quote from Pashinyan: "I have repeatedly emphasised that Armenia is not an ally of Russia on the issue of Ukraine, and we are firm in this position. The first time I said this was two years ago, and we regret being unable to influence this situation. Ukrainians are a friendly people to us."

Details: The prime minister noted that the Alma-Ata Declaration serves as a basis for recognising the independence and territorial integrity of the republics that gained independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He noted that Armenia adheres to the Alma-Ata Declaration, which Russia and Ukraine, among others, have adopted.

Pashinyan added that the Belovezha Accords, signed by Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, officially disestablished the Soviet Union and proclaimed the independence of all three nations, who would recognise each other's borders.

Background: Last September, Armenia sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the first time during a visit by Anna Akopyan, the wife of the Armenian Prime Minister

Later, in early October, Pashinyan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Granada.

