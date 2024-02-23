All Sections
Delegation of US Senate met with Ukrainian President, Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief – photo

European PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 22:00
Delegation of US Senate met with Ukrainian President, Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief – photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy with delegation of US Senate. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On their visit to Ukraine the US delegation composed of American senators led by Chuck Schumer, leader of the democratic majority, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Details: The Office of the President of Ukraine reported that Zelenskyy thanked the senators for their ongoing support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, told them about the situation in the combat zone and listed urgent military needs.

Quote: "The President emphasised that obtaining additional air defence systems and various types of UAVs, as well as strengthening the long-range capabilities of our military to effectively protect civilians and critical infrastructure, remains the priority."

The meeting between the US delegation and Ukraine’s top military officials. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Schumer himself said later on X (Twitter) that the delegation heard reports of Ukraine’s Defence Minister Umierov and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on "the armaments Ukraine so vitally needs as they fight Putin's unjust, illegal war".

"The House must pass the Senate's national security bill," Schumer stressed.

Background:

  • Chuck Schumer, leader of the democratic majority in the US Senate, reported earlier that he had arrived in Ukraine with a visit on Friday, 23 February, as a head of a bipartisan delegation.
  • Mette Frederiksen, Danish Prime Minister, also arrived in Ukraine with a visit on 23 February. She signed an agreement on cooperation in the security sector and long-term support for Ukraine in the city of Lviv.

