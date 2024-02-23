Delegation of US Senate met with Ukrainian President, Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief – photo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy with delegation of US Senate. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On their visit to Ukraine the US delegation composed of American senators led by Chuck Schumer, leader of the democratic majority, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Office of the President of Ukraine reported that Zelenskyy thanked the senators for their ongoing support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, told them about the situation in the combat zone and listed urgent military needs.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The President emphasised that obtaining additional air defence systems and various types of UAVs, as well as strengthening the long-range capabilities of our military to effectively protect civilians and critical infrastructure, remains the priority."

The meeting between the US delegation and Ukraine’s top military officials. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Schumer himself said later on X (Twitter) that the delegation heard reports of Ukraine’s Defence Minister Umierov and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on "the armaments Ukraine so vitally needs as they fight Putin's unjust, illegal war".

"The House must pass the Senate's national security bill," Schumer stressed.

We heard from Ukraine's Minister of Defense Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Colonel General Syrskyi about the armaments Ukraine so vitally needs as they fight Putin's unjust, illegal war.



The House must pass the Senate's national security bill. pic.twitter.com/ovuWYhkWew — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 23, 2024

Background:

Chuck Schumer, leader of the democratic majority in the US Senate, reported earlier that he had arrived in Ukraine with a visit on Friday, 23 February, as a head of a bipartisan delegation.

Mette Frederiksen, Danish Prime Minister, also arrived in Ukraine with a visit on 23 February. She signed an agreement on cooperation in the security sector and long-term support for Ukraine in the city of Lviv.

Support UP or become our patron!